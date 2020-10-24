Lee Hyori says she wants to release duet track like 'My Ear's Candy' with Lee Sang Soon

Lee Hyori says she wants to release a duet track like "My Ear's Candy" with Lee Sang Soon.



On the October 24th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Uhm Jung Hwa complimented Refund Sisters' producer Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk), saying, "I think it's fascinating. Jimmy's ability is really good. I want to have him continue working with me. For my next album." Lee Hyori then expressed, "Are you going to promote under this label for your solo activities too?"



Lee Hyori added, "I want to do something like 'My Ear's Candy' with George (Lee Sang Soon). George can do it," referring to Baek Ji Young's hit 2009 track featuring 2PM's Taecyeon. Yoo Jae Suk then joked, "It'll be 'My Ear Hole's Old-School Candy'."



Do you want to see Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon promote a duet song?

