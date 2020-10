2NE1's CL has released a new spoiler image for her solo comeback album!

So far, CL has hinted that she plans on returning with 2 new tracks - "5STAR" and "H₩A". It's unclear whether or not her latest teaser image refers to "5STAR" or "H₩A", as the singer keeps her message simple by writing, "All Eyes on Me".

One way or another, CL's comeback is coming up this October 29!