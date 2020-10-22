Seo Ye Ji reportedly cast in new OCN drama 'Island' as her next small screen project

According to media outlet reports on October 23, actress Seo Ye Ji may be returning to the small-screen with a new project!

On this day, reports stated that Seo Ye Ji has been cast as the female lead of a new OCN drama series called 'Island'. A fantasy/mystery genre, 'Island' tells the story of a beautiful and rich chaebol heiress, who is dismissed by her family to Jeju island after making controversial news headlines. On Jeju island, the heiress falls in danger of being abducted by Yokai, who are plotting to destroy humanity. The heiress can only be saved by a veiled Yokai hunter! Seo Ye Ji has been reportedly cast as the female heiress, named Won Mi Ho.

Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji most recently gained massive popularity after her successful tvN drama series 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay'.

OCN's 'Island' is slated to premiere some time in early 2021 with a total of 10 episodes. Do you think Seo Ye Ji fits the role described above?

