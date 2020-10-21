JYP Entertainment confirms they met with netizen 'A' and confirms that bullying accusations against GOT7's Youngjae are false

On October 22, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement, updating fans regarding recent school bullying allegations directed toward GOT7's Youngjae.

The label stated,





"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding the recent controversy surrounding our artist Youngjae.



We were able to hold a meeting with the individual 'A' who first made the online post about Youngjae, and although 'A' continued to make the same claims they made in the community post, they were not able to provide any basis for the claims which suggest that Youngjae engaged in school bullying.



We notify that we will respond with strict legal action against any degradation, defamation, spread of false rumors, etc involving this incident as well as all future incidents which mock our artists' character without reason.



Thank you."

Previously, this anonymous netizen raised school bullying allegations against Youngjae through an online community post, which has since been deleted. JYP Entertainment was also quick to respond in the development by providing Youngjae's side of the perspective.