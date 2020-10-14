15

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS win 'Top Social Artist' for the 4th consecutive year at the '2020 Billboard Music Awards'!

AKP STAFF

BTS have just been awarded the 'Top Social Artist' award for the 4th consecutive year at the '2020 Billboard Music Awards'!

The '2020 BBMAs' began airing earlier today on October 14 at 8 PM EST, reflecting on the past year in music with prestigious awards including the 'Top Male Artist', 'Top Female Artist', 'Top Song Sales Artist', 'Billboard Change Maker Award', 'Billboard Chart Achievement Award', and more!

Among the prestigious awards presented on this day, the 'Top Social Artist' award went to the boys of BTS, who sent their winning speech through a video recording from Seoul, South Korea. 

Congratulations, BTS and ARMY!

  1. BTS
7 2,451 Share 79% Upvoted

3

darkangel4524,628 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Yes! We defended the paper award! BTSXTSA 4EVER

Share

1

Core_Zone18 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Congratulations BTS & ARMY!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
4 days ago   144   43,239
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post
14 hours ago   25   77,922
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Debuts of All Time
5 days ago   49   26,809

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND