BTS win 'Top Social Artist' for the 4th consecutive year at the '2020 Billboard Music Awards'!

BTS have just been awarded the 'Top Social Artist' award for the 4th consecutive year at the '2020 Billboard Music Awards'!

The '2020 BBMAs' began airing earlier today on October 14 at 8 PM EST, reflecting on the past year in music with prestigious awards including the 'Top Male Artist', 'Top Female Artist', 'Top Song Sales Artist', 'Billboard Change Maker Award', 'Billboard Chart Achievement Award', and more!

Among the prestigious awards presented on this day, the 'Top Social Artist' award went to the boys of BTS, who sent their winning speech through a video recording from Seoul, South Korea.

Congratulations, BTS and ARMY!