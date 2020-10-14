Supreme court confirms 1-year prison sentence for the late Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum

On October 15, South Korea's Supreme Court sentenced Choi Jong Bum (29) to 1-year in prison for his charges of assault and threatening.

Previously, Choi Jong Bum was charged for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and the late idol star Hara. Prosecutors further indicted Choi Jong Bum for threatening to spread private footage of Hara to the public, for threatening Hara as well as her former agency representatives to apologize, for damaging Hara's property, and also for violating digital sexual harassment/assault laws after police found photos of the late star taken without her consent.

Initially, Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to a probationary period of 3 years, during which if he was found guilty of any additional criminal charges, he would face 1 year and 6 months in jail. Then, in a follow up trial, the court found Choi's sentence too forgiving and decided on a 1-year sentence in prison. During both trials, Choi was found guilty of assault and threatening, but the court determined that there was not enough evidence to support that the photos of Hara were taken without her consent.



Now, on this day, the Supreme Court has formally upheld all decisions made by the previous court, confirming Choi's 1-year prison sentence.

