BTS win #1 + Performances from October 17th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Refund Sisters debuted with "Don't Touch Me", and AKMU's Suhyun brought "Alien" to the stage. NCT U came back with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", Pentagon made a comeback with "Daisy", VERIVERY made their comeback with "G.B.T.B.", and Weeekly returned with "Zig Zag".



As for the winners, BTS, Sandeul, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included BLACKPINK, Dawn, Golden Child, Weki Meki, WEi, Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, The Boyz, Stray Kids, fromis_9, cignature, and UP10TION.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:

DEBUT: Refund Sisters







COMEBACK: Suhyun







COMEBACK: NCT U







COMEBACK: Pentagon







COMEBACK: VERIVERY







COMEBACK: Weeekly







BLACKPINK







Dawn







Golden Child







Weki Meki







WEi







CHOCOME







The Boyz







Stray Kids







fromis_9







cignature







UP10TION







