BTS win #1 + Performances from October 17th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Refund Sisters debuted with "Don't Touch Me", and AKMU's Suhyun brought "Alien" to the stage. NCT U came back with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)", Pentagon made a comeback with "Daisy", VERIVERY made their comeback with "G.B.T.B.", and Weeekly returned with "Zig Zag".

As for the winners, BTS, Sandeul, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included BLACKPINKDawnGolden ChildWeki MekiWEiCosmic GirlsCHOCOMEThe BoyzStray Kidsfromis_9cignature, and UP10TION. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

===

DEBUT: Refund Sisters


==

COMEBACK: Suhyun


==

COMEBACK: NCT U


==

COMEBACK: Pentagon


==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY


==

COMEBACK: Weeekly


===

BLACKPINK


==

Dawn


==

Golden Child


==

Weki Meki


==

WEi


==

CHOCOME


==

The Boyz


==

Stray Kids


==

fromis_9


==

cignature


==

UP10TION


===

