Song Ha Ye has revealed her music video for "Happy".
In the MV, Song Ha Ye goes through her day and unexpectedly meets with a love from her past. "Happy" is an emotional ballad about being able to go through life as long as one person who believes in you stays by your side.
Watch Song Ha Ye's "Happy" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
11
3
Posted by23 hours ago
Song Ha Ye comes across love from her past in 'Happy' MV
Song Ha Ye has revealed her music video for "Happy".
0 737 Share 79% Upvoted
Log in to comment