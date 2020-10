The new upcoming girl group STAYC is ready for their debut as they drop the tracklist for their debut single 'Star To A Young Culture.'

On October 30 at midnight KST, High Up Entertainment unveiled the tracklist to its new girl group. The debut single includes the title track "So Bad" and "Like This."

The new girl group STAYC will be debuting as they release their single 'Star To A Young Culture' on November 12 at 6 PM KST.