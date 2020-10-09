BLACKPINK's 'The Album' debuts at #2 on the U.K's Official Chart, the highest ranking ever for a K-Pop girl group

On October 9, BLACKPINK's 'The Album' debuted at #2 on the United Kingdom's Official Chart!

'The Album' came in just one rank behind Queen & Adam Lambert's 'Live Around The World' album this week, setting a brand new record for K-Pop girl groups. No other K-Pop girl group in history has landed in the top 10 on the U.K's Official Chart before this day.

In addition, BLACKPINK's comeback title track "Lovesick Girls" also debuted at #40 on the Official Singles Chart, followed by "Bet You Wanna" feat. Cardi B at #62. The girls' "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez took up #80 this week as well.

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK's collaboration track with Lady Gaga "Sour Candy" also charted within the top 100 on the Official Singles Chart, marking a total of 4 different singles within the top 100 this year for the K-Pop girl group.

Congratulations, BLACKPINK!

