Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Big Hit Entertainment stock prices drop almost 25% since IPO, with concerns for further drop

Individual investors in Big Hit Labels' prices are finding themselves with a big loss in their investment.

The IPO price for Big Hit Entertainment was 135,000 KRW. On the first day, the stocks traded for 270,000, but ended up trading at 258,000 KRW at the close of business day. On the second day, stocks fell even more to 205,000 KRW, which is a 22.29% drop. This is unsurprising, as investors who are sophisticated sell whatever stocks that are not locked in for them at the high price of the IPO. They sold almost 3.1 billion KRW worth of stocks to individual investors, who bought them at 4.04 billion KRW. However, in the process, the stocks further dropped and private investors saw a loss averaging of 24%.

However, because initial institutional investors are locked into their stock for a month, it is predicted to drop even further - as stocks always do once the locked in stocks are released, because it puts more stocks on the market. Institutional investors have 35.7% of the stocks currently, and after their period is over in a month, about 15% of the total stocks are expected to come into the market, further decreasing the prices.

While this is the standard process for IPO stocks, many new investors - such as individual ARMYs who jumped into the market without much knowledge - are suffering from the drop in price. There are even some posts asking if they can get 'refunds' on stocks.

yvangelica1,869 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I don't know why people is this surprise... Before the company start with the IPO process, specialist said they were worried because the prices of the stocks were higher than the actual worth of the company.


People bought actions because of BTS popularity... That's the reality behind that. When the real price is stablish, it will probably be much less. Even if they will be the biggest entertaiment company, but still not as much as is in paper right now.

2

acha502391 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Fyi if the price is set too high, there won't be enough demand for the stocks, and the price will drop

