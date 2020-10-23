ATEEZ celebrates their second anniversary with fans all around the world

ATEEZ members celebrated their second anniversary since their debut with their fans all across the world.

The boys of ATEEZ made their debut on October 24, 2018, as 2020 marks their second year since they made their grand debut. Since their debut, they gained popularity from all across the world.

The eight-member boy group recently topped the music charts in South Korea with their album 'Zero: Fever Part 1'. They are also being recognized all over the globe for their powerful performance and in-sync choreography.

Many ATEEZ fans are celebrating this day as they tweet congratulatory messages to the group with the hashtag #2_years_with_ATEEZ and #ATEEZ.

