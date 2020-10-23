[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Weeekly - 'We Can'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Unnie

2. My Earth

3. Zig Zag

4. Top Secret

5. Weeekly

Bubblegum pop comebacks aren't dead and Weeekly has managed to deliver us one with a modern feel but classic K-Pop roots. The group's second mini-album 'We Can' features 5 fun songs and is filled with fun, upbeat tracks for these questionable times.

"Zig Zag" was Weeekly's title song of choice, stuck smack dab in the middle of the tracklist. The song has a bubbly start, slow bridge, and upbeat chorus. However, the song falls a bit flat because it feels very "theme song to a tv show" rather than title single material. On the other hand, the b-sides of this album are worth a listen. The album's first song, "Unnie," has some of the prettiest melodies I've heard from a girl group album in a long time. I appreciate the variation in the deliveries of all the members; in particular, the lilts in their vocals are to die for. This is my favorite song from this release, hands down.

"My Earth" is a bit more eccentric than the average bubble gum pop track but is still very characteristic bubblegum pop in overall vibe. The track is fun and dancey, but the sharp, electronic drop and odd use of autotune is a bit distracting. However, the use of vocal filtering is interesting in a good way in this song. "Top Secret" has a catchier melody, but like "Zig Zag," cannot escape that 'theme song to a tv show' fate.

The album ends with "Weeekly," an upbeat and super fun song full of charisma and smiles (or at least from what we're assuming). "Weeekly" like "Unnie" has made excellent use of the member's strong suits and utilizes the group's note range well. The song is feel-good and very representative of the group's overall aura and demeanor. Weeekly is a group that can sell the cute concept well without making it feel too campy or forced and uncomfortable. The group's overall album wasn't bad but lacked a sense of cohesion.



MV REVIEW

"Zig Zag" is the group's lead single off We Can, and the MV showcases the girls very differently than the concept images for the comeback did. Rather than the overtly cutesy concept, the group opted to go for an eccentric back to school concept where they try out for a bunch of different extracurricular clubs. From baking to fencing, the girls take on a series of trials that go well with the song's lyrics, which encourage the listener to be brave when trying something new. The take on the video is extremely literal, and the styling and videography aren't perfect. Still, the overall message is there, and the song and video weren't unenjoyable by any means.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..9

MV Production…..7

MV Concept……..6

MV Score: 7.3





Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...6

Tracklisting…………...6

Album Score: 6.3





Overall: 6.83