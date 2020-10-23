15

1

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Superstar couple Rain and Kim Tae Hee spotted at Korea's largest theme park Everland

Recently, there has been an eyewitness account of the superstar couple Kim Tae Hee and Rain. 

On various online communities, netizens have posted photos of the couple visiting the largest Korean amusement park Everland.

In the photo that was posted, Rain's broad shoulders and tall figure stand out from the crowd. He is seen pushing the baby stroller. Next to him is actress Kim Tae Hee, with her feminine and petite figure.

It has been confirmed that these two individuals seen in the candid photo are indeed the celebrity couple when it has been reported that Kim Tae Hee and Rain had a family outing at the amusement park.

Many witness accounts stated that the couple enjoyed their time with each other as they showed fond affection towards each other.

Meanwhile, Rain successfully finished promoting with the project group SSAK3 in the MBC variety show 'Hang Out with Yoo,' and actress Kim Tae Hee is taking a break after completing her drama 'Hi, Bye Mama.' 

Rubster6 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Cute

hyerin92736 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Talk about couple goals 😍

