15

5

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Netizens talk about virtual League of Legends group K/DA influencing SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa

AKP STAFF

As SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa is being unveiled to the public, many netizens have taken an interest in another girl group.

The aespa members are making a grand entrance as they are being revealed to the public one by one before their debut. The group name aespa takes on the meaning of 'avatar x experience' along with the English word 'Aspect.' The concept of the group is to experience virtual reality and a new world through an avatar. This was showcased when SM Entertainment unveiled a special interview film featuring Karina and her virtual counterpart, æ-Karina.

As many netizens hear about the group concept, many are reminded of another girl group, K/DA

K/DA is the virtual girl group formed by the characters of the popular game 'League of Legends'. They made their grand debut in the 2018 League of Legends World Championship as they sang their song "POP/STAR."

The virtual group K/DA is also heavily influenced by K-pop and Soyeon and Miyeon from (G)I-DLE are featured as the two voices. During the 2018 League of Legends World Championship, the singers and their virtual counterparts adorned the stage as many fans excited cheered them on.

Now, netizens wonder if K/DA influenced SM Entertainment as inspiration for the concept of aespa. The two groups both have the concept of virtual reality playing a large role.

Netizens' Commented
"I guess SM is following behind League Of Legends."

"I think Lee Soo Man was impressed with the avatars dancing with the singers. lol."

"I think Lee Soo Man was dreaming of doing something with AI for a long time."

"I really like K/DA's songs."

"I really think K/DA influenced them."

"I think either way, they were influenced by K/DA since they came out first."

  1. aespa
6 2,385 Share 75% Upvoted

2

themightymoron329 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

SM has been dabbling in idol virtual assistant like siri since 2015 when the coex artium was first opened, this is not new

Share

2

Kopano446 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

as soon as i saw that member interview thingy with the avatar i instantly thought of K/DA

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AleXa
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] AleXa - 'Decoherence'
33 minutes ago   0   357
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
5 days ago   223   176,903

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND