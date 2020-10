AKMU's Suhyun is going to release her first solo single in just a few hours.

On October 16 at midnight KST, Suhyun released the 'D-Day' teaser poster for the upcoming single "Alien." In the teaser photo, she takes on the Sci-Fi theme as she becomes a colorful 'Alien.'



"Alien" will be out this October 16 at 6 PM KST, which is in a few hours. So don't miss out on the release!