TXT's Yeonjun becomes a cowboy in the new teaser video for the upcoming mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

TXT is ready to release their mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' as they continue to release individual teasers.

On October 16 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled another teaser video of another member. The teaser video shows Yeonjun walk into a dark setting. As he turns around and puts on a cowboy hat, the backdrop lights up as exciting music plays. Yeonjun exudes a completely different vibe than the other members as he shows off a more sensual vibe.



TXT plans to release more individual teasers and will return with 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!



