Actress Kang Han Na next to cameo in Park Bo Gum's drama 'Record of Youth'

Actress Kang Han Na is next to cameo in Park Bo Gum's drama 'Record of Youth'.



On October 2, tvN announced Kang Han Na will be making a cameo in the drama starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok. She's the next star to make an appearance following Seo Hyun Jin and Park Seo Joon, whose episode has not yet aired.



The producers stated, "Kang Han Na will be appearing on 'Record of Youth'. Please tune in to find out exactly when and in what kind of role she'll be appearing."



Have you been watching 'Record of Youth'?

