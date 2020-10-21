9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

ITZY's Ryujin impresses with cover dances of 'As If It's Your Last', 'Kick It', 'Snapping', & more

During a recent 'V Live' broadcast, ITZY's Ryujin impressed fans with a medley of cover dance performances!

On this day, Ryujin prepared a hand-picked medley of choreographies to cover including BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last", NCT 127's "Kick It", GOT7's "Hard Carry", Kim Chung Ha's "Snapping", 2PM's "My House", and more! Many fans were impressed with Ryujin's relaxed and comfortable attitude, combined with her sharp and precise moves. 

Meanwhile, a few days ago, ITZY's Yeji also spent time with fans dancing in the practice room, showing off some of her own moves. 

Check out Ryujin's dance medley below!

princesspop510 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Ryujin the best dancer

