A teenager dies just two days after being vaccinated with the flu vaccine

Recently, a teenager who received a flu vaccine died just two days after being vaccinated.

On October 19 KST, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a briefing on the supply and vaccination of the flu vaccine, "A total of 353 cases of abnormal reactions after the vaccination were reported this year, of which one case of death has been reported that we are investigating."

According to the KCDC, the deceased individual was a 17-year-old boy inoculated in Incheon, Seoul.

The boy received a free flu vaccine at a private medical institution at noon on the 14th. There was nothing unusual before and after he received the vaccine. However, he suddenly died two days later on the morning of October 16th.

The KCDC is currently conducting an autopsy to investigate the exact cause of his death.

There has not been any confirmed cause-and-effect relationship between the vaccination and the death. Jung Eun Kyeong, the first commissioner of the KDCA, stated, "There hasn't been a confirmed cause-and-effect of the vaccine. We will first determine the exact cause of death through an autopsy then investigate further."