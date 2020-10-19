CL joins Tiktok and uploads her first video

With her highly-anticipated comeback on the way later this month, CL is broadening the window to connect with her fans.

Recently, CL opened an official account on Tiktok and posted her first video. She posted the video with the caption "Hello" and made playful facial expressions in the selfie clip.

Many fans are ecstatic to see their favorite artist come back and join various social media outlets, increasing opportunities for fans to see her more often.

CL also was revealed to be the new solo artist joining Weverse as she has her own channel on the app.

Check out CL's channel on Weverse and also follow her Tiktok account at Chaelincl to get updates on the artist.