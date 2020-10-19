16

4

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CL joins Tiktok and uploads her first video

AKP STAFF

With her highly-anticipated comeback on the way later this month, CL is broadening the window to connect with her fans.

Recently, CL opened an official account on Tiktok and posted her first video. She posted the video with the caption "Hello"  and made playful facial expressions in the selfie clip.

@chaelincl

안뇽🍒

♬ +처음으로170205+ - CL

Many fans are ecstatic to see their favorite artist come back and join various social media outlets, increasing opportunities for fans to see her more often.

CL also was revealed to be the new solo artist joining Weverse as she has her own channel on the app. 

Check out CL's channel on Weverse and also follow her Tiktok account at Chaelincl to get updates on the artist.

  1. CL
0 516 Share 80% Upvoted
BTS
BTS-universe drama 'Youth' casts lineup
21 hours ago   55   27,887
Baby V.O.X, Black Swan, RaNia
The History of BlackSwan and DR Music
24 hours ago   7   2,859

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND