Yuri states she talks about marriage with Girls' Generation members and there is a member who wants to get married right away

Girls' Generation member Yuri recently revealed that she talks about the topic of marriage with the members.

On September 30 KST, Yuri appeared as a guest in the MBC Radio FM4U's 'Good Morning FM with Jang Sung Kyu'.

On this day Yuri was asked, "When was the happiest moment in the past thirteen years?" in which she answered, "Every moment was unforgettable but the members all gathered for Tiffany's birthday a few days ago and also celebrated our thirteenth anniversary. We ate and drank, I was happy then."





Host Jang Sung Kyu then asked if their conversation topic had changed over the thirteen years. Yuri responded by saying, "Yes it did. Usually, women of our age are already married and have kids. We (since we're not married) all raise pet dogs so we talk about our dogs a lot."

She also talked about marriage on this day. Host Jang Sung Kyu asked if the members want to remain single in which Yuri answered, "Definitely not. There is a member who wants to get married right away."





Yuri continued to reveal the member who wants to get married right away is Hyoyeon. She said, "Hyoyeon wants to get married tomorrow if she can. It's not that she has anyone to marry but she always dreamt of becoming a good wife and wise mother ever since we were young."





Meanwhile, Girls' Generation made their debut in 2007 and the members recently celebrated the thirteenth anniversary of their debut.