YG Entertainment confirms completion of its new company building, all staff expected to relocate by the end of the year

On September 23, YG Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "YG Entertainment's new company building has finally been completed after 8 years, and employees and staff began relocating back on September 16."

YG Entertainment's new building is located right next to the company's old building, in Seoul's Mapo-gu Hapjeong-dong. The new building will soon be connected to the old building via a sky bridge for convenient travel.

Features of this new YGE building consist of 5 underground level floors and 9 above ground level floors. The building houses 7 large-scale dance practice rooms, 7 large-scale recording studios, and 30 private music studios open to all agency artists and producers. The entire 2nd floor of the new building houses a modern restaurant, while some of the underground levels include a premium fitness center, rest and relaxation lounges, etc.

YGE relayed, "It's been 10 years since the agency first located in the now 'old' YG building, and since then, our business and staff have grown exponentially, resulting in the agency renting out numerous buildings in the nearby vicinity. Now, all company staff and personnel will come together in the new building by the end of this year, raising overall business productivity significantly."

Finally, YG Entertainment's next construction project will feature a space dedicated solely for fans. The agency shared plans to transform a small building located just across the street from the new company building, entirely for fans visiting YG Entertainment artists. The space will include a lounge and various services, as well as exhibition spaces dedicated to YG artists' promotions.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment is home to K-Pop artists including Big Bang, WINNER, iKON, BLACKPINK, AKMU, TREASURE, and more.

