Ahn Young Mi, Park Na Rae, Park So Dam, A Pink's Na-Eun, & MAMAMOO's Solar name guests they want to go camping with + must-pack items

Be ready for a hilarious camping adventure with Ahn Young Mi, Park Na Rae, Park So Dam, A Pink's Na-Eun, and MAMAMOO's Solar - the cast members of JTBC's upcoming new variety series, 'Gemsung Camping' (also 'Sentimental Camping')!



This new rowdy, chaotic variety series follows the 5 female cast members as they plan out some of the wildest themed-camping trips across South Korea. The show has just released two new teasers featuring the female cast, asking the members to name some guests they would want to go camping with, plus what their must-pack items for a camping trip would be!

In the teaser above, MAMAMOO's Solar named actor Ha Jung Woo as a guest she wants to invite to 'Gemsung Camping', followed by Park Na Rae who named Kang Ha Neul, earning the cheers of all her fellow cast members. However, to Na-Eun's answer "my A Pink members" and Park So Dam's answer "volleyball player Kim Yeon Kyung", comedian Ahn Young Mi criticized, "We have enough females already! Even all of the staff members are female," threatening to leave the program altogether!



In a similar teaser below, the ladies named some of the most important elements of 'Gemsung Camping', starting with deodorant and bouncing from your mentality, extravagant and dirty(?) party props, etc.

JTBC's 'Gemsung Camping' premieres this coming October 13 at 11 PM KST! Will you be tuning in to watch these ladies?