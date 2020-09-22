WEi finish up debut concept photos with Kang Seok Hwa, Yoo Yong Ha, & Kim Dong Han

Less than 2 weeks left until 6-member rookie boy group WEi's official debut!

On September 22, WEi finished up their debut concept teaser series with new 'WE' version photos of Kang Seok Hwa, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kim Dong Han. The boys' 'WE' version teaser photos convey a softer charisma under moody, sunset lighting, contrasting dramatically from the group's black and white 'i' version photos from last week.

Meanwhile, WEi will be debuting as an official group next month on October 5 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Identity: First Sight'. Many fans are looking forward to project idol group members from JBJ, Rainz, X1, 1THE9, and more debuting in a permanent group. Check out WEi's latest debut teaser images below!

