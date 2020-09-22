BoA to release a special single album for popular Japanese game 'Tales of the Rays: Last Cradle'

BoA will be singing her first game OST in 11 years, for the popular Japanese game 'Tales of the Rays: Last Cradle'!

This will mark BoA's first collaboration with the Japanese game company BANDAI NAMCO after 2009, when she sang an OST for 'Tales of Graces'. BoA's OST single "I Believe" will be released this November, as both an OST single online and as a special, limited edition single album! The limited edition album is expected to appeal to both game fans and fans BoA alike.

Meanwhile, BoA recently celebrated her 20th anniversary since debut this year.