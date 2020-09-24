Weeekly release fun and colorful teaser photos for their mini-album 'We Can'

The girls of Weeekly are getting ready to make a comeback with their second mini-album 'We Can' as they release their second concept photos.

Previously, the girl group released the promotion schedule announcing the release dates of their teasers before the release of their album. Just as according to the schedule, the girls released their second concept photos on September 25 KST.

The girls show off their fun and bubbly charms in the colorful teaser photos. The girls are dressed in bright colors of blue, yellow, and orange adding more colors to the quirky round balls all around them.

The new rookie girl group will be back on October 13 with their mini-album 'We Can'. Stay tuned for the teasers to come!