Previously, the rookie girl group Weeekly announced their comeback in the month of October.

Since the announcement, the girl group released a comeback teaser image along with the title of their comeback mini-album.

On September 23 KST, Weeekly unveiled the promotion schedule and announced the dates of the teasers to be released.

The new rookie girl group will be back on October 13 with their mini-album 'We Can'. Stay tuned for the teasers to come!