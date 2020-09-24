Pentagon keeps fans waiting as they release a comeback teaser video for their upcoming comeback

Pentagon released another teaser clip preparing their fans for their upcoming comeback.

The teaser begins off with a light melodic piano tune. Soon, a member begins a monologue stating, "The starlight that shined in the dark night. The hearts that were beautifully embedded like white flowers. Not all stories can be beautiful, but there are good days we love. So our time is still pleasing. Even though we're at different places, we can share the joy, sadness, pain, and happiness. So we're still together at this place."





The teaser ends with the phrase "Keep us by your side" typed out on the black screen in white letters.

The Pentagon members are currently busy in the final stages of their comeback preparations so stay tuned for more details of their comeback!



