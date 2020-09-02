VAV feel the ocean breeze in 'Made for Two' teaser images

VAV have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Made for Two'.



In the teaser images, the VAV members are enjoying the ocean breeze next to green pastures. The group's upcoming comeback with their sixth mini album 'Made For Two' will be out this September 15 at 12 PM KST, and due to member Baron's mandatory military enlistment, VAV are returning as 6-members.



Stay tuned for updates on VAV's comeback!

