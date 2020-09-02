47

Posted by germainej

BTS become shareholders of Big Hit Entertainment after news of label's initial public offering

AKP STAFF

BTS have reportedly become official shareholders of Big Hit Entertainment after news of the label's initial public offering.

Each of the BTS members are now owners of 68,385 shares of Big Hit Entertainment. Earlier today, it was revealed the label had filed for their initial public offering, and each share will likely be priced at 105,000 Won ($88.39 USD) to 135,000 Won ($113.65 USD). The company is offering 7.13 million shares of stocks, which means 748.7 billion Won ($630,208,641.64 USD) to 962.6 billion Won ($810,256,228.72 USD), when their initial public offering (IPO) is set later this year. 

If registration goes smoothly with the Financial Services Commission and Big Hit Entertainment is listed on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, the BTS members will receive $7.7 million each, doubling their net worth of $8 million in 2019. Big Hit Entertainment plans to hold 1,426,000 shares, which means BTS will own 33.5% of the label and 6.7% of the total shares.

Founder Bang Si Hyuk will be the largest shareholder with 43.44% of the company, and Netmarble will own 25%. 

jung-ryuk651 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

Okay.... so BigHit will become the most rich company in Kpop when it goes public and bts owns 33.5% of label and 6.7% shares. Basically JinHit in making!

darkangel4523,905 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

As they should, they practically raised the company from the ground up.

Btw, with BigHit, trainees are not in debt, the company takes FULL responsibility of all the costs and it will not loom over the artists .

