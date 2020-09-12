8

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

TREASURE continue the sweet theme with Jihoon and Jaehyuk

There's no better way for TREASURE to say "I Love You" than with their sweet visuals!

Ahead of their upcoming first ever comeback with their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two', TREASURE has just revealed new individual concept images of members Jihoon and Jaehyuk. The boys make full use of their eye candy visuals to express their love language to their beloved fan club, TREASURE MAKER.

Meanwhile, TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total, including title song "I Love You" and a b-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)". The album will be out on September 18 at 6 PM KST!

xx-jenn-xx4,130 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Well Hello there Jaehyuk...they are looking so cute in these photos!

Share

