Former BESTie member Dahye has dropped her 'coming up posters.

She'll be releasing a remake of Uhm Jung Hwa's legendary song "Poison". The song was a hit back in 1998, and the song will be remade to fit Dahye's unique color. She'll be releasing her remake song on the 25th for her debut, and release a new song in mid-October.

Are you ready for Dahye's solo? Check out the posters below as you wait for noon KST on the 25th.