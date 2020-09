Seohyun talked about her weight loss.

She was on 'Knowing Brothers' on September 12th to talk about her upcoming drama 'Personal Life' with co-star Go Kyung Pyo. Lee Soo Geun asked her about her changed appearance, asking, "Did you lose a lot of weight on purpose?"

She explained, "Yes. I did it for my character, so you can get the complete visual [of the character] as well."

'Personal Life' will air every Wednesdays and Thursdays on JTBC starting on October 7th.