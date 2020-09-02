The list of contract expiration dates for Big Hit Entertainment's artists including BTS, Seventeen, GFriend, and more

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community a list of the contract expirations for the artists of Big Hit Entertainment.

The list that was revealed was from this year's stock report of the entertainment company and the list included all the artists such as BTS, TXT, Seventeen, NU'EST, and GFriend.

According to the list, the earliest contract expiration is in 2021 for the group GFriend followed by NU'EST and Seventeen in 2022. Many netizens hope that their beloved idol groups continue to promote as a group in the long run as they see the contract expiration dates listed.

Netizens' Commented:

"I hope NU'EST continues for a long time."

"Seventeen should continue as a group forever."



"So BTS's new contract will end in 2024. hope they continue longer."

"Love BTS. stay together forever."



"GFriend's contract is over next year...hopefully they all re-contract."



"I don't care about the re-contract so much, I just wish all the members do what they want to do and be happy."



"We get to see TXT for a long time. hope we can see them together longer."



"We want all the seven members of BTS. cheer for the group as a whole."



"There are only two years left for seventeen? Wow, time flies."



"I thought BTS did another seven-year contract I guess not.."