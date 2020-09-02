Netizens claim that Korean celebrities who have a hamster vibe don't age

Recently, netizens have been talking about the youthful looks of celebrities. One netizen claimed that celebrities with a hamster or rabbit vibe don't seem to age.

The netizen claimed on an online community that celebrities with the cute hamster face look younger thanks to their small round faces and small chins.

So without further ado, here are some of the Korean celebrities who give off the cute hamster vibes picked by netizens.



G-Dragon

Born August 18, 1988

EXO's Xiumin

Born March 26, 1990

Park Bo Young

Born February 12, 1990

Sohee

Born June 27, 1992

BTS's Suga

Born March 9, 1993

EXO's Baekhyun

Born May 6, 1992

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

Born December 22, 1992





Highlight's YoSeob

Born January 5, 1990

BTS's Jin

Born December 4, 1992

