17

5

Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens claim that Korean celebrities who have a hamster vibe don't age

AKP STAFF

Recently, netizens have been talking about the youthful looks of celebrities. One netizen claimed that celebrities with a hamster or rabbit vibe don't seem to age. 

The netizen claimed on an online community that celebrities with the cute hamster face look younger thanks to their small round faces and small chins. 

So without further ado, here are some of the Korean celebrities who give off the cute hamster vibes picked by netizens.


G-Dragon

Born August 18, 1988

EXO's Xiumin

Born March 26, 1990

Park Bo Young

Born February 12, 1990

Sohee

Born June 27, 1992

BTS's Suga

Born March 9, 1993

EXO's Baekhyun

Born May 6, 1992

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

Born December 22, 1992

Highlight's YoSeob

Born January 5, 1990

BTS's Jin

Born December 4, 1992

  1. G-Dragon
  2. BTS
  3. Jin
  4. SUGA
  5. EXO
  6. Baekhyun
  7. Xiumin
  8. Highlight
  9. Yoseob
  10. MAMAMOO
  11. Moon Byul
  12. Park Bo Young
  13. Sohee
3 2,408 Share 77% Upvoted

0

esmera1da1902 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Hold on... do Koreans think being born in the 90s or 80s they're supposed to look old? I'm curious what does old look like to them.

Share

0

testralia143 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I'm missing Hoshi in this list

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND