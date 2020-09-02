The luxurious and beautiful outfits worn by Seo Ye Ji in 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

Seo Ye Ji has stolen fans’ hearts not only by her superb acting but also by her luxurious fashion in ‘It’s Okay Not to Be Okay.’ In many of the episodes, you can see Seo Ye Ji rocking designer clothing straight off of the runway. Check out some of Seo Ye Ji’s best looks below.



1. LOEWE Wide Obi Belt - $990

This unique belt not only adds structure to her outfit but also accentuates Seo Ye Ji's slim figure.

2. MINJUKIM Collection

This special two-piece set features a cropped top and long skirt, which emphasizes her envy-worthy proportions.

3. MAGDA BUTRYM Siena Dress

Seo Ye Ji looks more luxurious than ever in this dress, which has ruffled shoulders for extra oomph.

4. MAGDA BUTRYM Floral Minidress

Seo Ye Ji can truly rock anything she wears, including this lavish floral dress by MAGDA BUTRYM.

5. MIU MIU Lace Top and Long Macramé Rose Skirt

Seo Ye ji looks ethereal in this beautiful lace top and skirt, both from Miu Miu.

6. AVOUAVOU Jacket and Skirt

In episode 8, Seo Ye Ji looked like a luxurious princess with this tweed set from AVOUAVOU.

7. ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Sheer Frill Midi Dress and Waist Belt $990

This gorgeous, vivid pink dress is extremely expensive for a good reason — it makes Seo Ye Ji look like an absolute queen.

8. MINJUKIM Sheer Pyjama Tiered Dress

Seo Ye Ji is able to elevate seemingly everyday pieces, like this nightgown.

9. DOLCE & GABBANA Short Mini Polka-Dot Print Organza Dress

Seo Ye Ji looks stunning in this fun, polka-dotted dress from DOLCE & GABBANA.

10. PRADA Ruffled Shirt Dress

For this heart-warming family picture, Seo Ye Ji wore a beautiful white dress by PRADA.



What are some of your favorite outfits from the drama?