Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk showcase their chemistry in couple poster for tvN's new series 'Start Up'

tvN's upcoming new Sat-Sun drama series 'Start Up' has released a couple-version poster of the female and male leads, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk!

Premiering this October 17 at 9 PM KST, 'Start Up' tells the stories of young professionals dreaming of success in the business area of start ups. Meanwhile, 'Start Up' previously teased viewers by hinting at actor Nam Joo Hyuk's shocking transformation into his character Nam Do San, the most generic "nerd" character of all classic dramas with all brains and zero people skills.

Also starring Kim Sun Ho, Kang Han Na, and more, tvN's 'Start Up' is coming your way in a little less than a month! In the meantime, you can check out all three main posters for 'Start Up' below!



