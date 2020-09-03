Sohee shows off her silver button for her personal YouTube channel

Sohee has become a YouTuber with over 100,000 subscribers!

On September 2, Sohee posted on her Instagram a series of photos with the caption, "The silver button came"!





In the photos, Sohee is seen ecstatic as she smiles holding up the package. Sohee is currently greeting viewers through her very own YouTube channel, showcasing glimpses of her daily life. Prior to starting her YouTube content, Sohee mentioned, "I am starting the YouTube to show the 'Human Ahn Sohee', not the celebrity or actress Ahn Sohee. Rather than showing something special, I plan to show myself, the real me."

Congratulations, Sohee!