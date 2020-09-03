SF9's Inseong & Hwiyoung to release OST Part.1 'Love Gradation' for their music web drama 'Dok Go Bin Is Updating'

SF9's Inseong and Hwiyoung have partnered up for a duet OST for their ongoing music web drama, 'Dok Go Bin Is Updating'!

'Dok Go Bin Is Updating' starring Inseong, Hwiyoung, Kim Noo Ri, and more airs every Fridays and Sundays at 6 PM KST via Big Picture Mart's official YouTube. The drama focuses on the comical, unlikely friendship between a clumsy new student named Ha Duk Ho (Inseong) and a perfect, handsome AI robot, Dok Go Bin (Hwiyoung).

Inseong and Hwiyoung's OST Part.1 for 'Dok Go Bin Is Updating', a punk R&B genre titled "Love Gradation", will be released this September 4 at 6 PM KST online! Are you watching Inseong and Hwiyoung's 'Dok Go Bin Is Updating'?

