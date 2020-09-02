9

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

2PM's Nichkhun shares a handsome hanbok cut on Instagram

AKP STAFF

On September 26, 2PM's Nichkhun greeted fans for the first time in a while in hanbok!

In his post, Nichkhun wrote, "Almost Chuseok" and showed off his tall physique and perfect proportions in a lovely purple and beige hanbok piece. As many of you know, the Chuseok holidays (also known as the 'Mid-Autumn Festival' in Chinese) is coming up in South Korea next weekend starting on October 1, 

Meanwhile, 2PM members Nichkhun, Wooyoung, and Jun.K recently held a special live online event, spending time with their fans. 

View this post on Instagram

Almost Chuseok = ]

A post shared by Nichkhun Horvejkul/นิชคุณ/닉쿤 (@khunsta0624) on

  1. 2PM
  2. Nichkhun
1 1,053 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Hottest2PMKhun204 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

He looks really good in that Hanbok. I am loving all this 2pm content recently!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND