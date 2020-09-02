2PM's Nichkhun shares a handsome hanbok cut on Instagram

On September 26, 2PM's Nichkhun greeted fans for the first time in a while in hanbok!

In his post, Nichkhun wrote, "Almost Chuseok" and showed off his tall physique and perfect proportions in a lovely purple and beige hanbok piece. As many of you know, the Chuseok holidays (also known as the 'Mid-Autumn Festival' in Chinese) is coming up in South Korea next weekend starting on October 1,



Meanwhile, 2PM members Nichkhun, Wooyoung, and Jun.K recently held a special live online event, spending time with their fans.