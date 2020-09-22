ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha song get their first win for "Bad Idea" on SBS MTV's 'The Show'

On the recent episode of SBS MTV's 'The Show', ASTRO's unit duo took their first win for "Bad Idea."

On September 22, Moonbin and Sanha ranked number 1 on the music program. They beat out Oh My Girl's YooA and Fromis_9.



The duo happily took the win and went to thank everyone at their company including their hairstylists, and other staff members. The duo finished their speech by saying, "guys we got number 1."





Moonbin and Sanha began their encore song by doing a few exercise moves like push ups while singing.

We congratulate Moonhin and Sanha from ASTRO for their first win!





