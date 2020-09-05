Suzy celebrates Taekwondo Day with special donation

Suzy made a special donation in celebration of Taekwondo Day!



On September 4, reports revealed Suzy had donated 50 million Won ($42,107.93 USD) to the Taekwondo Federation of Happiness Sharing Community to celebrate Taekwon Day. Her label Management Soop confirmed the singer-turned-actress did make the meaningful donation to commemorate the day the International Olympic Committee officially adopted Taekwondo as an Olympic discipline in 1994.



Suzy also recently donated 100 million Won ($84,215.85) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association to aid those affected by heavy flooding in South Korea, and last year, she donated 100 million Won to victims of the Goseong Fire of 2019.



In other news, Suzy is starring in the upcoming tvN drama 'Start Up', which premieres in October.

