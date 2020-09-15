Park Seo Joon to cameo on tvN's 'Record of Youth' starring Park Bo Gum x Park So Dam

On September 16, a representative of tvN's ongoing Mon-Tues drama series 'Record of Youth' confirmed, "It's true that Park Seo Joon appears as a cameo. However, please watch the broadcast to find out when and with what role he will cameo."

Earlier this year, actor Park Bo Gum made a surprise cameo appearance during the final episode of Park seo Joon's 'Itaewon Class', pleasantly shocking viewers. Now, Park Seo Joon will be returning the favor with a cameo appearance on Park Bo Gum's 'Record of Youth', currently airing on tvN everr Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 PM KST.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon also previously appeared as a cameo star in Park So Dam's 'Parasite'. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out if Park Seo Joon and Park So Dam will reunite in 'Record of Youth'.

Have you been tuning in to the new tvN series starring Park Bo Gum x Park So Dam?