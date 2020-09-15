MBC's 'Idol Radio' to finish up with season 1 this month

MBC FM's 'Idol Radio' will be coming to an end with season 1 this month, the program officially announced on September 16.

In a notice posted via 'Idol Radio's official SNS, MBC relayed, "The one and only K-Pop idol-centric radio program in Korea, 'Idol Radio' which started in September of 2018 will be wrapping up season 1 this September 25, taking some time for a period of restructuring before returning with season 2. We will not forget all of the love you sent us. We ask that you continue to love 'Idol Radio' for the remaining two weeks."

MBC FM's 'Idol Radio' is hosted by GOT7's Youngjae and DAY6's Young K and aired every Mondays-Fridays at 9 PM KST. Will you be missing 'Idol Radio'?