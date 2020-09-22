Park Na Rae, Ahn Young Mi, Park So Dam, A Pink's Na-Eun, & MAMAMOO's Solar dress up for JTBC's 'Sentimental Camping'

Park Na Rae, Ahn Young Mi, Park So Dam, A Pink's Na-Eun, and MAMAMOO's Solar have dressed up for a unique, costumed(?) camping trip for JTBC's new variety show 'Sentimental Camping'!

On this upcoming new show, the 5 female cast members plan and enjoy very uniquely themed, 1 night, 2 day camping trips to regions across Korea. In the program's new teaser posters below, each of the cast members can be seen expressing different themes they want to try out on their camping trips, from a Hawaiian theme, to a Mexican theme, a French theme, a Spanish theme, and a cowgirl theme.



Will you be watching these ladies go camping on JTBC's 'Sentimental Camping', premiering this October 13 at 11 PM KST?

