Actors Kim Won Hae & Heo Dong Won fully recover from COVID19 after 1 month

On September 22, management agencies of actors Kim Won Hae and Heo Dong Won addressed media outlets through respective official statements, confirming that both stars have fully recovered from COVID19.

Previously, actor Heo Dong Won tested positive for COVID19 back on August 20. Afterward, he began receiving treatment at a quarantined facility for two weeks, where he was classified as an "asymptomatic" case. After two weeks, the hospital determined that Heo Dong Won was not at risk of spreading the virus, and he was ordered to a 2-week self-quarantine period. After those additional two weeks, Heo Dong Won's test results returned negative as of September 22.

Similarly, actor Kim Won Hae tested positive for COVID19 around the same time as Heo Dong Won. Both stars came in contact with the virus as they were both cast members of the musical 'Jjambbong', sharing a practice room with actor Seo Dong Sung who tested positive as a primary COVID19 carrier.

Actor Kim Won Hae was also transferred to a quarantined facility to receive treatment for COVID19 shortly after his positive test results. He was classified as a "minor symptom" patient, and has tested negative as of September 22. His agency added on, "Despite the fact that Kim Won Hae suffered minor symptoms, due to rising concerns over various negative side effects of COVID19, we will do our best to monitor his health condition and provide him with the best care so that he may continue his work on various projects."

Meanwhile, actor Kim Won Hae is currently confirmed to star in tvN's 'Start Up', while also awaiting the premiere of his upcoming film 'Samjin Co. English Class' in October.