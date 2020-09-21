Kang Ha Neul unable to star opposite Son Ye Jin as male lead in new historical drama, to play a supporting role instead

On September 22, some media outlets reported that actor Kang Ha Neul has ultimately turned down the offer for an upcoming historical romance drama, 'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart'.

These outlets coined Kang Ha Neul's busy schedules, including inevitable conflicts with his new big-screen production filming, as the reason for his rejection of the drama.

However, new reports say that Kang Ha Neul's agency has worked out a different deal with the production company of 'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart'. Originally, it's true that Kang Ha Neul was offered the male lead role of On Dal in the story. But due to the fact Kang Ha Neul's schedule does not allow him to accept the large role of the male lead, Kang Ha Neul will appear in 'Pyeonggang' as a supporting character, On Dal's father On Hyup. This character plays an important role toward the beginning of the story of 'Pyeonggang'.

Meanwhile, actress Son Ye Jin is also currently in talks to take on the female lead role of Pyeong Gang in the upcoming historical romance. 'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart' is a fictional re-imagination of the true tale of princess Pyeong Gang and her husband On Dal from the Goguryeo dynasty. In this tragic drama retelling, princess Pyeong Gang marries On Dal and uses him to advance her rank in the royal family, while On Dal, devotes his life to making sacrifices for his love.

'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart' is expected to air some time next year.



