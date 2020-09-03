Oh My Girl's YooA reveals lyric teaser photos for her upcoming solo mini-album "Bon Voyage"

Oh My Girl's YooA is ready to release her mini-album 'Bon Voyage' as she unveils the lyric teaser images.

Previously, YooA unveiled the tracklist for her album. The mini-album includes five songs with the title track "Bon Voyage", which is the title to her album.

The original Korean title for the mini-album is "숲의 아이 (child of the forest)", depicted in the concept teaser images that have been released. YooA radiates the innocence and beauty of a forest fairy as she prepares for her solo album.



YooA's mini-album will fully drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned for more teasers to come!