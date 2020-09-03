Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 23 to August 29

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 23 to August 29 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 45,517,093 Points

2. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 32,376,648 Points

3. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 28,473,739 Points

4. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 25,766,357 Points

5. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 23,118,901 Points

6. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 22,998,363 Points

7. SSAK3- "Play That Summer" - 20,795,024 Points

8. (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi" - 19,460,809 Points

9. ITZY - "Not Shoy" - 19,239,586 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 19,211,173 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT_ THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'

2. ATEEZ - 'ZERO _ FEVER Part.1'

3. MCND - 'EARTH AGE'

4. Dream Catcher - 'Dystopia _ Lose Myself'



5. ONF - 'SPIN OFF'



6. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER ONE'



7. ONEUS - 'LIVED'



8. OnlyOneOf - 'Produce by [ ] Part 2'



9. SSAK3 - 'Beach Again (CD+TAPE)'



10. Seungwoo - 'Fame'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

3. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."



4. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

7. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"





Source: Gaon

